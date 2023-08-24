Donald Trump Enlists Help Of Lawyer Used By Popular Rappers To Fight Election RICO Case

Former President Donald Trump has made a major change to his legal team to help him face 13 charges connected to a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. The one-time reality TV star and celebrated businessman has hired attorney Steve Sadow—who most recently represented rapper Gunna during his 2022 RICO trial—to replace Drew Findling.

Trump is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24.

According to ABC News, Sadow is known for representing big names who find themselves in even bigger trouble. Past high-profile clients include Usher, Rick Ross, Ray Lewis, and T.I. “I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case,” Sadow said. “The President should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him. We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the President not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the President have no place in our justice system.” Trump’s Hail Mary decision to bring Sadow onto the team comes as a surprise as Findling has represented the former president for the last few years as the case was being built against him.

No other changes have been made to Trump’s legal team at this time.

In total, 19 people face charges connected to attempts to overturn the 2020 election, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former senior campaign staffer Michael Roman, and Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has led the investigation into Trump’s efforts to interfere with election results for the past two years. A noon deadline on Aug. 25 has been set for all those charged to turn themselves in.