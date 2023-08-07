Prosecutor Fani Willis Faces Racist Threats After Trump Indictment

Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis, who is overseeing another indictment of former President Donald Trump, revealed she had received racist threats following the legal action. Trump is expected to be formally charged by Willis in September on charges that he interfered with the election process in Georgia.

As detailed by NBC News, the district attorney for Fulton County received multiple emails and voicemails using slurs and other offensive language. One email read “Fani Willis = Corrupt N*****” in the subject line, with the actual message referring to her as a “Jim Crow Democrat w****.”

The prosecutor promptly forwarded the email to authorities within the Georgia district.

However, the racist messaging is not a one-off occurrence, as Willis is frequently bombarded with this type of harassment, even in calls to her offices. Despite this, she refuses to let the threats undermine her in her duties and the yearslong investigation against Trump.

“I took an oath. No one other than the citizens of Fulton County put me in this seat. I have every intention of doing my job. Please make decisions that keep your staff safe.”

Willis has been under a major spotlight recently as she remains dedicated to moving forward with the charges. The lawyer understands the hatred fueled by Trump’s supporters stems from her insistence that he go to trial for his alleged misdeeds.

“Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I’m making,” she said. “And sometimes when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm.”

In early August, a federal grand jury indicted Trump for attempting to overthrow the 2020 election. The infamous elected official faces multiple charges, including conspiring to defraud the United States. The pending case in Georgia spells only more trouble for the former U.S. leader as he campaigns for re-election in 2024.

