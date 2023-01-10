This Ain't It: Dr. Dre Not Feeling Republican Politician Using His Song on Social Media

Dr. Dre doesn’t play when it comes to his music. So it’s no surprise he sent Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) a cease-and-desist letter after she used his song on Twitter.

Celebrating the House speaker win for Kevin McCarthy, Greene took to Twitter, posting a slow-motion video of herself to Dre and Snoop Dogg’s iconic “Still D.R.E.” She captioned the video saying “it’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming.”

The west coast legend was not amused. He released a statement, reported by TMZ. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.” The letter, obtained by The L.A. Times, accused Greene of “wrongfully exploiting this work through the various social media outlets to promote [her] divisive and hateful political agenda.” His legal team claimed that “Greene’s use of “Still D.R.E.” constitutes copyright infringement and that the rapper “has not, and will never, grant [Greene] permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music.”

Since then, the video has been removed from her Twitter page and she’s been locked out of her account. The Georgia representative flipped it on Dre, telling TMZ she “appreciates the creative chord progression,” but she would “never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of thug life and drugs.”

Regardless, the cease-and-desist letter requested confirmation that she had agreed with the request, before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. “We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers,” the letter said.

This isn’t the first time the controversial politician has been restricted from her Twitter account. Just last year, her personal account was permanently suspended after violating the company’s policy regarding Covid-19 misinformation. Since Elon Musk has taken over, she’s back on the site full-time.

Still mocking the Dr. Dre situation, Greene screenshot the TMZ report, posting it Monday, using “The next episode,” the title of a different Dr. Dre song,” as the caption.