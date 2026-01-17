It’s A King Weekend. Here’s What Going On In Your City

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend has transformed from a federal holiday into a collective movement that combines remembrance and service with cultural celebrations in major American cities.

Throughout the extended weekend, cities and communities are honoring Dr. King’s legacy through commemorative marches, museum activations, volunteer drives and community-led festivals that demonstrate how his vision of equity, justice and economic empowerment continues to influence local communities today.

This King Weekend features events happening nationwide and opportunities for participation.

Atlanta, Georgia

Celebrate the Dream where it all began in Atlanta, the birthplace of Dr. King. MLK weekend is celebrating King’s legacy by honoring his vision of unity, justice and service. The King Center together with MLK March Committee, Hands On Atlanta, city partners, nonprofit leaders and community volunteers will host events from January 16 to 19, 2026 at multiple Atlanta landmarks.

Atlanta Family Fun

From January 17 to 19, the Children’s Museum of Atlanta organized a weekend event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event includes hands-on exhibits and educational activities and interactive displays which showcase King’s life and legacy. Through art projects and narrated readings children and families can connect with King’s story. The event provides an opportunity for children and adults to learn about King’s contributions while making positive change for future generations.

Houston, Texas

The MLK Unity Parade returns to Houston, Texas after three decades of absence. The merged civic march unites Houston’s diverse communities to honor Martin Luther King Jr. by combining former competing celebrations. The parade will start from Houston City Hall at 10 a.m. on January 19th with an estimated 400,000 participants. A colorful community festival will take place after the parade to commemorate the event and build unity among local residents.

Arkansas

The Northwest Arkansas MLK Council and university partners organize the Beloved Community Festival & Vigil to reflect on King’s legacy through community dialogue and remembrance. The festival took place on Friday, January 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. The special vigil will be held on Monday, January 19, at 11:30 a.m. at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. The event will feature live music, talks, youth activities, and a featured speaker who will honor civil rights history.

Jacksonville, Illinois

The NAACP in Jacksonville, Illinois leads a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration event. The event includes a motorcade and wreath-laying along with programs and a keynote address. Local leaders and the Jacksonville NAACP will participate in the festivities. The ceremony will start at Mount Emory Baptist Church before moving to Community Park. The celebration aims to reaffirm King’s ideals through various ceremonies, historical presentations, music, and community discussions. The event allows public attendance without any charges or fees and includes musical performances alongside dance presentations and historical reflection segments.

San Antonio, Texas

The largest MLK Day march in the Nation will take place on January 19, at Pittman-Sullivan Park starting from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Academy. The City MLK Commission together with civil rights leaders and special guests Gabby Douglas and Coco Jones, will participate in the march. The event will provide free entertainment along with Q&A sessions and additional civic programming.

