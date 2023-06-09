Dr. Tabitha Brown Adds Honorary Doctorate To Her List Of Accolades

Social media personality Tabitha Brown kept her promise to her father and walked across the stage as a graduate from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Brown received her honorary doctorate of humane letters on June 2 and in an emotional Instagram post, shared the story of her early college days and how a phone call transpired to her dreams coming true. “In 1997, I attended International Fine Arts College to study fashion design. Halfway through the first semester all I could think about was acting and performing,” Brown remembered.

“Daddy you need to come get me, I’m wasting your money. I’m supposed to be an actress! That Saturday morning I got in my daddy’s car and said “Daddy I’m sorry I’m quitting, but I promise you, one day I’m going to be famous and when that happens I will do fashion then, but for now I gotta pursue this passion for performing!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabitha Brown (@iamtabithabrown)

Little did Brown know, more than 20 years later, she is gifting the world with her talents in multiple industries. Brown has appeared on Showtime’s The Chi, hosted her own pre-school YouTube series Tab Time, launched a hair care and spice line plus curated numerous collections with Target, Global Grind reports.

The TikTok influencer – with more than five million followers – talked about the full circle moment of having her father by her side from college to the corporate spaces.

“Well that was 1997 and I’ve been pursuing entertainment every since! Last year I debuted my first clothing line with @target and my daddy was right by my side!!,” the mom of three said. “Today @scaddotedu presented me with an honorary doctorate’s degree and daddy was right by my side!!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabitha Brown (@iamtabithabrown)

Brown has been a favorite amongst the Black community and worldwide. The Hollywood Reporter recently listed her No. 2 out of the 75 most powerful people in kids entertainment.