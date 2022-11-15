Drake Loses $2M Bet Following Israel Adesanya's Loss At UFC 281

Hip-hop recording artist Drake is out $2 million Monday morning following his wager in Saturday night’s UFC 281 title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Drake is known for taking high betting stakes in gambling as he reportedly wagered cryptocurrency worth over $1 billion on various sports and casino bets in just two months.

Regarding cash losses, the rap superstar is not shy in UFC betting, despite losing a total of $430,000 between two fighters he bet on the same night during UFC 278 earlier this year in August.

While Adesanya seemed to have the upper hand at the beginning of his UFC 281 fight Saturday night, Pereira ultimately prevailed, becoming the new middleweight champion.

This fight marks the third time Pereira has defeated Adesanya, with their previous matchups being kickboxing matches.

Drake was not as lucky in betting this time around as he was during UFC 276, when he wagered $1 million in the fight between Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

Drake took to social media before the fight and posted a caption with his ticket on Instagram that stated, “Been focused on the album gotta get back to stacking up.”

The rapper may now be edirecting his betting losses back to the recording booth, where he has consistently hit his mark.

His latest joint project with fellow rap artist 21 Savage titled Her Loss, launched at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, including all 16 songs that debuted on the Billboard chart’s top 40.

But his success on the project has also been met with a potential loss after Vogue publisher Condé Nast filed a 30-page lawsuit alleging violation of the media company’s trademark rights over a fake magazine cover when promoting the joint album, according to NPR.