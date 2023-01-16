Drama Mama: Niecy Nash Laughs About Mother Not Believing She Was A 'Good Dramatic Actress'

Save the drama for your mama!

On Sunday, Jan. 15 Niecy Nash-Betts received an award for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. The actress, 52, was recognized for her role in the fictionalized biopic Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story about one of America’s most notorious serial killers.

While accepting the award onstage at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Nash-Betts joked about a time when her mother straight up told her that she didn’t think her daughter was a “good dramatic actress.” Nash-Betts said, “When I decided to become an actor, I saw myself doing drama. And the industry was kind, but they said, ‘Stay in your comedy lane.'” She added, “And I told my mother and I said, ‘Momma, don’t you think I’m a good dramatic actress?'” to which her mother replied, “Girl, I don’t,” according to People. Fortunately, the story didn’t end there. Nash-Betts added, “She [her mother] said, ‘But you can be! You find the best class in this town and I will work overtime to pay for it.’ Thank you, momma. All you need is one!”

Nash-Betts' character in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Glenda Cleveland, was inspired by the real-life neighbor of Dahmer who tried to report him to the police on numerous occasions. While some may have shied away from watching a storyline about a serial killer, Nash-Betts said the movie spotlights the victims, in response to good reviews about her role, according to Deadline. She said, "I feel like it's shining more of a light on the victims than it is on the killer." According to Deadline, Nash-Betts said, "Normally, you view it from the lead character's point of view, but you actually get to enter the story through the eyes of his neighbor."

In 2010, the actress, comedian, and television host won a Daytime Emmy Award for hosting the Style Network show Clean House from 2003 to 2010.