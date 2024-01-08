Draymond Green Rejoins Golden State Warriors After 12-Game Suspension

The Golden State Warriors will have a key component to their team back in place when Draymond Green returns after being suspended indefinitely last year after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12.

According to NBA.com, the league reinstated the controversial player after he “demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players” while serving his suspension. The move became official on Jan. 6. The league suspended Green indefinitely on Dec. 14.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/dlFtd7okI7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 6, 2024

While the volatile player was suspended, Green met with a counselor and had ongoing discussions with representatives of the league, the Warriors, and the National Basketball Players Association. As a condition for his reinstatement, he will continue to meet with those parties throughout the rest of the NBA season.

Green was suspended in November for five games after placing Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a game. After being ejected from that game on Nov. 14, the league suspended Green for five games “for escalating an on-court altercation and forcibly grabbing…Gobert around the neck in an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner.”

When the Warriors player was suspended in December, former NBA player Joe Dumars, executive vice president and head of Basketball Operations, said, “Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face. This outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

It was also stated that Green “will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.”

The Warriors have posted a respectable record, 7-5, without Green on the court. The team is in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 17-18 record this season. Golden State could have used his spirited play this past Sunday when they lost to the Toronto Raptors 133-118 at home. No timetable has been set for his return to the court.

