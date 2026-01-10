Food by Kandiss Edwards Dwanye Johnson’s ‘ZOA Energy’ To Pay $3M In Class Action Settlement The drink includes substances such as citric and ascorbic acids that plaintiffs alleged function as preservatives.







An energy drink brand co-owned by actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has agreed to a $3 million class action settlement after it was accused of misleading customers about its product labeling.

The settlement resolves claims that ZOA Energy’s marketing, including the labeling of its drinks as containing “0 Preservatives,” was deceptive. The drink includes substances such as citric and ascorbic acids that plaintiffs alleged function as preservatives. ZOA denied the allegations, saying its labeling was “truthful, accurate, and compliant with applicable law” and agreeing to the settlement to avoid further litigation risk.

Under the proposed settlement, people who purchased ZOA energy drinks in the United States for personal use between March 1, 2021, and Nov. 21, 2025, may be eligible for payments if they file valid claims, according to the settlement website. Claimants with proof of purchase can receive up to $150 per household, while those without receipts may be eligible for up to $10 per household, according to settlement details published online.

Claims must be submitted by Feb. 20 and consumers who wish to object to or opt out of the settlement must do so by Feb. 13. The final approval hearing in the case is scheduled for March 26, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The lawsuit was filed in late 2023 by a consumer who alleged that ZOA’s preservative-free claims were misleading. The suspicion prompted a class action on behalf of others who bought the product. ZOA is an energy drink brand launched in 2021 and co-founded by Johnson. It is marketed as sugar-free and formulated with natural caffeine, amino acids, and vitamins.

As part of the settlement, customers should visit the official claims website or contact the claims administrator for the necessary forms and instructions.

