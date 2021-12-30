Dwayne Johnson Fed Up By Vin Diesel’s Public Plea to Join Next and Final ‘Fast & Furious’ Film, ‘Fast 10 ‘

Dwayne Johnson is not happy with his former Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel after a recent Instagram post.

The battle between Diesel and Johnson about occurrences on the sets of the Fast & Furious series of movies has been well documented.

After ending the war of words after the two came to blows on the set of 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, the two have appeared friendly toward each other. After Johnson wished his co-stars well and emphatically stated that he would no longer be a part of the franchise, Diesel pleaded with him to make a comeback.

In early November, Diesel posted an “open letter” to “The Rock,” trying to “encourage” him to appear in the next and final installment of Fast & Furious. That move, however, rubbed ‘The Rock’ the wrong way.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

In an interview with CNN, Johnson responds to what he feels was Diesel’s “manipulation.”

After being asked about a possible return to the popular franchise for its last hurrah, Johnson says it won’t happen, and he did not appreciate Diesel writing that in a public forum after discussing the situation privately.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”