December 30, 2025
Dwight Howard Has One Suggestion He Thinks Every American Should Do
'One year of service mandatory for everyone born in America,' he suggests.
NBA Hall of Famer Dwight Howard took to social media to offer President Donald Trump a suggestion that many people, including the president, may disagree with: that “everyone born in America” should serve a mandatory year of service to the country.
The former Orlando Magic center took the stance that if we, as Americans, served one year, it would help with discipline and structure. He did ask people to chime in with their thoughts.
The people did not disappoint in their responses.
A suggestion was made that may benefit more citizens by promoting decency among them. Someone said people should spend a year working in customer service to learn how to better deal with different people.
However, Howard doubled down and continued to push for the mandatory military service. Another person advocated requiring people to take aptitude tests to be allowed to vote, then to serve a year.
This user is not part of that program at all, as he believes no one should be forced into service to “build discipline.”
X user Doran Maul wondered how this can happen when we can’t even get people to vote voluntarily.
Someone else had to remind him that even the president himself evaded service by claiming he had bone spurs.
Howard played 18 seasons in the NBA with the Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Philadelphia 76ers. He won an NBA Championship while playing with the Lakers in 2020. He was the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for three straight seasons, named to the All-NBA First Team in five consecutive seasons for eight appearances, and selected for the All-Star Game in eight straight seasons. He also led the league in rebounds for five seasons and blocks in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.
