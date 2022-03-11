 Dwight Howard's Ex Royce Reed Surrenders Herself to Authorities For Felony Child Neglect

Dwight Howard’s Ex Royce Reed Surrenders Herself to Authorities For Felony Child Neglect

Basketball Wives alum Royce Reed was released from jail shortly after turning herself in for felony child neglect.

On Friday, Reed was charged with third-degree felony neglect of a child in a case involving her 14-year-old son, Braylon, whom she shares with NBA star Dwight Howard, Radar Online reports. The charges aren’t directly a reflection of anything Reed did to her son.

The teen was ordered to work on issues with professionals, according to police. However, after failing to abide by a set of rules implemented by a judge, his mother was forced to pay the penalty on her son’s behalf.

After being released from jail, Reed posted a message on Instagram addressing all of the speculations into her detainment.

“I’m ready to get back to doing comedy reels and tiktoks but until then… 🤦🏽‍♀️😑 talk to my attorney Andrea Black,” she captioned the post.

“I shouldn’t even have to deal with or address this,” the reality star wrote in the post.

“1. I did not get arrested. I turned myself in because I had to. 2. Talk to my attorney. As for the picture… I was scared as s**t and was crying like a baby the whole time… I’m not ’bout that life’ but I did it and we’re gonna get through this.”

When interviewed by police, Braylon admitted to not having much of a relationship with his famous father after a fight they had. When asked the last time he spent time with Howard, Braylon said it was “when he was in town for a basketball game, which was a while ago.”

Reed and Howard battled over custody of their son in the past, with Reed accusing the NBA player of abusing their son with a belt. Orlando Sentinel reports he was later cleared of the charges following an investigation.

In October 2020, Howard responded to Braylon’s claims of being a “deadbeat dad” in an interview on the Frank Ski Show with Nina Brown.

“The only thing I will address is the issue of anybody thinking I’m a deadbeat father. Currently, I have a child with me now,” Howard said. “My son lives with me. There’s no way I could be a deadbeat dad if I have a son that lives with me. The situation with my other son, it’s unfortunate that a lot of things have been made public.”

