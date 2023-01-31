Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Flaunts Photos of Daughter Zaya In Her Winter Formal Gown

This was a special evening to add to their family memories.

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share photos of Zaya Wade as she prepared to attend her winter formal that night.

The Instagram carousel featured Zaya as she flaunted an embellished sequined gown by Rodarte. Her hair was done in soft, bouncy body wave curls.

“Winter Formal. Supporting each other for life’s big moments is key,” the caption for the post shared on both Wade and Union’s pages read. “All the nerves, all the anxiety, all the fear… With loved ones by your side, no matter the challenge, we 10 toes down. Always.”

The photos show Zaya posing with her father and other family members that included Union and her half-sister Kaavia James.

Videos that were added in the slideshow celebrating the big night for Zaya showed the 15-year-old being photographed in front of a yellow backdrop by a professional photographer as Dwyane and Union, who became her stepmother in 2014, admired her shine.

Zaya stunned scrollers last year when she posted her new look to Instagram, where she flaunted a half-up, half-down hairstyle for what was reportedly a partnership with famed jeweler, Tiffany & Co.

The teen has been getting a lot of backlash from critics after publicizing her transition and identity as transgender back in 2019.

“First of all, you want to talk about strength and courage? My 12-year-old has way more than I have,” Wade said during an episode of the All the Smoke podcast. “You can learn something from your kids.”

“In our household, man, that’s all we talk about. We talk about making sure our kids are seen by each of us, me and my wife. We talk about making sure our kids understand the power in their voice.”

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Dwyane made a decision last year to disable the comments section on his daughter’s Instagram page out of concern for her mental health.