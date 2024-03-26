Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Start ‘College Visits Season’ With Zaya At University of Washington Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade are getting their daughter Zaya Wade ready for college with their first campus visit.









Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade are getting their daughter Zaya Wade ready for college with their first campus visit.

The NBA champion took to Instagram on Sunday, March 24, to announce the Wade family’s start of “College Visits season.” Dwyane, 42, and Gabrielle, 51, accompanied Zaya, 16, on a tour of the University of Washington in Seattle.

Photos and videos showed the family enjoying their walk around campus where they looked at the greenery, campus architecture, and study spaces the Pacific Northwest college has to offer. Gabrielle could be seen smiling while speaking to a campus tour guide.

Dwyane shared some photos on his Instagram Story that showed a picture of the library’s elaborate ceiling and another Seattle tourist spot he visited, the Pike Place Market.

Whatever school Zaya does choose, she’s sure to be a hit with her growing influence and popularity. The celebrity teen boasts a resume that includes serving and slaying as a model, influencer, and LGBTQ+ activist. Last month she covered her first-ever fashion magazine cover for DAZED where she opened up about her growth in fashion and personally since coming out as transgender in 2020.

“I mean, a lot of attention equals a lot more hate, a lot of transphobia, and [there is] a lot of pressure on me, but I’m also able to reach more people,” Zaya shared. “The positives of having such an inclusive platform completely outweigh all of the negativity online, which my support system has enabled me to filter out.”

However, Zaya doesn’t let the criticism and trolls break her down as she is focused more on the community she represents and the voice she provides.

“It has allowed me to let in the positivity and distribute it to all of the trans people in the world who need a voice and give them a platform to get inspired to live with themselves without being afraid,” she added.

