Dwyane Wade Recalls Moments With Dad In Hall Of Fame Speech

Dwyane Wade shouted out his dad as he made a special speech during his Basketball Hall of Fame induction.

In a well-deserved moment for the NBA champion and all-star, Dwyane Wade was made an official 2023 inductee on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Massachusetts. His father, Dwyane Wade Sr., was in attendance to share in the festivity with immense pride in his son.

Within the speech, detailed by Clutch Points, the father of five praised his own dad and how he inspired him as he grew up to get to this high achievement.

“We had the same exact dream, and we carry the same exact name, Dwyane Tyrone Wade,” shared the husband of Gabrielle Union. “To know we hustled all the way to the Basketball Hall of Fame, is God’s will. So pops, I know your knees are a little sore, but will you join me on stage as we take our rightful step into basketball heaven.”

The 41-year-old continued on as his dad walked up to the stage.

“This one right here, this one is for my father,” expressed The Cube host as the two embraced. “We in the Hall of Fame, dawg.”

The Miami Heat legend shared how he initially hated how his namesake granted him a certain nickname, but his love for his father overshadowed it.

“Even though I hated being called ‘Little Dwyane,’” Wade laughed, “I admired you as a kid. I admire you now.”

The Basketball Hall Of Fame Ceremony inducted other legendary NBA wonders, such as German player Dirk Nowitski, Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol and Greg Popovich for coaching. The honorees celebrated the occasion with a golf match, as the star forward shared footage to Instagram.

However, the father and son duo was the highlight of the event, for all witnessing Black fatherhood be celebrated and appreciated.