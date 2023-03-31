Aging With Grace: Gabrielle Union Readies ‘My Journey To 50’ Docuseries with BET

Gabrielle Union is always leading by example when it comes to embracing everything that being a woman entails, including aging.

While many in Hollywood still avoid any mention of their age, the Being Mary Jane actress and Flawless by GU CEO is tackling the big 5-0 in a way that only she can. BET announced a two-part docuseries that will follow Union as she jets off with her husband and new Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee, Dwyane Wade, family, friends, and loved ones on a journey from the island of Zanzibar to the coast of Ghana, all the way to the nightlife of South Africa, in celebration of her milestone birthday.

“We join Gabrielle, along with her family and closest friends, as she embarks on a journey that sheds light on the woman she once was and honors who she is in the present while discovering the deeply rooted badass that she has always been. On this journey, she’ll walk the path of her heritage, gain wisdom and shed what no longer works for her while welcoming others to relearn, rediscover and reconnect as we collectively celebrate our most authentic selves,” reads the show’s official synopsis, per BET.

The project is the first under Union’s overall deal with the network. Along with Union and Wade, My Journey to 50 will feature appearances from their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, Gabrielle’s mother, Theresa, her Aunt Katie, niece Chelsea, and sister Tracy, along with Adair Curtis, Essence Atkins, Angie Martinez, and more. The series will be released on June 15 via BET+. “I’ve always had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. Connecting with the birthplace of civilization and my own ancestry helped me inch closer to my true self,” said Union in a statement. “There was no other place I wanted to spend my 50th birthday. It was an experience I’ll never forget, and I’m excited for audiences to join me on the journey.”

BET Media Group’s President and CEO Scott Mills also shares the excitement around the series. He said, “It’s a privilege to have Gabrielle as part of the BET family. We’re delighted to debut one of her first overall deal projects on BET+. In this two-part special, Gabrielle takes us on a journey that is both heartfelt and heart-wrenching. We’re honored to bring this story to our audience and to serve as a home for complex Black stories that celebrate and give voice to our shared experiences, heritage, and culture.”

We can’t wait to see how one of our favs gets down in the motherland!