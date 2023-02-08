Eagles Players Give Fans A Rundown of their Favorite Rihanna Hits Ahead of Super Bowl

Everybody’s “work, work, work, work, work”-ing to prepare for the Super Bowl.

As the Philadelphia Eagles get ready to compete in Super Bowl LVII, players revealed their favorite Rihanna tracks.

The Eagle posted a video on TikTok of the players coming front and center to the camera to tell fans which Rihanna hit they bump to the most.

“What’s My Name,” “FourFiveSeconds,” “Umbrella,” “Rude Boy,” and “Work.” “Umbrella” emerged as the most popular pick.

Eagles fans were amazed by running back Boston Scott, who sang “FourFiveSeconds” as he revealed his pick. “WHICH ONE SANG FOUR FIVE SECONDS? 😂😂😂😂😂 I need his name. I’m a new fan of his. That made me HOLLLAAA,” a fan commented under the video on TikTok.

The Eagles page responded sharing Scott is a “man of many talents.”

Other players tried hitting a note or two for “What’s My Name,” and “Umbrella,” singing “Oh, na na, what’s my name?” and “You can stand under my umbrella (ella, ella, eh eh).”

“That’s probably the only song they know and they sounded terrible,” one of the players said about their teammates’ vocals.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Rihanna was confirmed as the Super Bowl’s halftime show performer last September. The Fenty Beauty CEO confirmed the news on her Instagram page with an announcement from Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation following.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career,” the NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky said at the time.

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. This will mark the Eagles’ second time in six seasons to play in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will appear in their third Super Bowl in four seasons.