Eddie Murphy Slides the Potential Wedding Bill for their Children Back to Martin Lawrence's Side

So who’s dad is going to pay?

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are tossing the bill to each other as they continue to anticipate the possible wedding of their offspring, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Lawrence joked about Murphy being responsible for the wedding costs, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in June last year.

According to a recent interview with Canadian outlet Etalk, Murphy was questioned about Lawrence’s comment, and cleared up the way things are supposed to work.

“That’s not how it goes,” Murphy, 61, said jokingly as he extended his response regarding Lawrence’s previous suggestion.

“My daughter just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay,” he said as reminder of the tradition where the father of the bride is responsible for funding the wedding.

“You have to do the same, Martin,” Murphy continued.

“Don’t try to switch it up — don’t try to change no s—, do no Hollywood switch. You’re paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying,” he clarified with laughter.

“And the wedding better be wonderful,” Murphy said.

According to People, Jasmin and Eric went public with their relationship on social media in June 2021, sharing that they didn’t meet each other through their celebrity fathers.

“It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together, they’re friends,” she said in an interview at the time.

Jasmin said they both bonded on a lot of things and understood each other, drawing them to form a really close friendship.

Jasmin and Eric are both the firstborns to their actor fathers. Lawrence shares Jasmin with ex-wife Patricia Southall, and Murphy shares Eric with ex Paulette McNeely. Both actors also are the father of other children.