Edith Cooper Joins Away's Board As It Capitalizes On Post-COVID Travel Resurgence

The travel lifestyle brand Away has added Edith Cooper to its board of directors.

Away is a brand looking to transform travel through products and content that inspire people to get away and travel more. The company launched in 2016 with its luggage designed for travel and now offers an array of luggage and travel essentials for the modern traveler.

Cooper will join another new addition to the board, Robert Kaiden, who has served as Twitter’s chief accounting officer for over six years.

Cooper, who previously served as a partner and global head of human capital for Goldman Sachs, is the co-founder of Medley, a membership-based community for personal and professional growth. She is a past BLACK ENTERPRISE Legacy honoree and spoke at this year’s Women of Power Summit about getting on corporate boards.

Away’s CEO and co-founder Jen Rubio said she is excited for the pair to join Away and help advance its mission.

“Edith is a groundbreaking and empathetic leader, who is also an expert in fostering genuine human connections and scaling communities,” Rubio said in a press release. “Robert is a thoughtful and passionate financial executive whose expertise, analytical skills, and business acumen will be an invaluable asset to Away. We are thrilled to work with these leaders as we seek to capitalize on the current momentum in the business and leverage the tremendous growth opportunities ahead.”

Away is also preparing its accelerated strategic growth model as it and the travel industry continues to rebound from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc on the industry. Millions of jobs were lost overnight and people across the world were confined to their homes as authorities world determined proper travel protocols.