Egypt Sherrod Shuts Down ‘Fact Checker’ Who Tried to Discredit Her Sex Trafficking Testimony

Egypt Sherrod returned to Instagram to shut down one blogger who attempted to discredit her sex trafficking awareness video as a “hoax.”

The HGTV host posted a lengthy video on Tuesday night as a follow-up to her previous video detailing a possible kidnapping attempt she witnessed at a gas station in Kennesaw, GA.

“I need your help to repost this so that the TRUTH travels faster than a LIE!” Sherrod wrote in her caption. “I am so tired of women, specifically black women being disbelieved.”

“From medical care, to the workplace, and now even in regards to our safety. I never thought I’d have to FACT CHECK the Fact checker but I cannot allow someone to defame me and spread a libelous story just for likes and web hits,” she continued.

“KIDNAPPING and TRAFFICKING is not a hoax. And the trolling and skepticism are offensive to the families of the women and children who are still MISSING with no media coverage.”

“I will shout it from the rooftops if it saves a life. And please know that anything that I ever post is the truth and from my heart. I don’t have time for anything else.

In the video, the Married to Real Estate host explained the night in question, when she saw a man acting suspiciously around the pumps at a gas station. She then noticed a tissue was placed in the handle and warned a group of college-age girls she saw approaching the pump.

However, after posting the video testimony online, Sherrod caught wind of an article that attempted to label her claims of calling the police as a “hoax.”

Sherrod showed proof of the communication she had with authorities after dialing 911 once she was safely back inside her vehicle. She included showing her phone and the length of the 911 call along with a text message from authorities asking her to rate her interaction, which she responded to.

Sherrod also shamed the person behind the article for adding to the problem of discrediting women, particularly Black women, as the realities of sex trafficking continue to plague communities across the country.

She also shared that she put her attorney on notice to look further into the blogger trying to discredit her.

Don’t mess with a Black woman who’s got receipts!