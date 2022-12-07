Eight Players Ejected After Fight During Women's Basketball Game at Texas Christian University

A fight broke out that left eight players thrown out of a women’s college basketball game in Texas.

According to ESPN, the game took place on Monday between Texas Christian University (TCU) and George Washington University (GW). An altercation on the court resulted in multiple players from both teams getting ejected.

The eight players – five from GW and three from TCU – were kicked off the court after an initial fight between GW Colonials’ Essence Brown and TCU Horned Frogs’ Bella Cravens. The incident started with 5:51 minutes remaining in the first half at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.

It all started when Brown pulled Cravens’ hair when she went to retrieve a rebound during play. After doing so, Cravens, in retaliation, reached back, in an attempt to smack Brown. The two opposing players started going at it while teammates from both schools tried to stop the fight.

Brown, and Cravens were ejected. Brown’s teammates Nya Robertson, Jayla Thornton, Caia Loving, and Nya Lok, were also penalized. TCU’s Lucy Ibeh and Roxane Makolo faced the same punishment.

GW Athletics released a statement to ESPN regarding the incident.

“Yesterday’s incident was obviously challenging and unfortunate for our student-athletes and coaches, and we are working with the necessary parties on the path forward.”

TCU’s coach, Raegan Pebley, also commented to reporters after the game ended.

“We never want to be a part of anything like that. It doesn’t matter to me one bit who started it, who said what. It doesn’t matter. … I definitely know that we have, as do they, high-character kids that the moment got away from all of them.”

She also credited the referees for taking the right action and allowing the game to continue without any more issues.

“I thought the officials…did a really, really good job of managing it, not just in the moment, but throughout the game as well,” Pebley said.

TCU won the game by a score of 70-58.