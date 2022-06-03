Elaine Welteroth Shares How Family Traditions Are Passed Down Through Cooking

Elaine Welteroth sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE to share her involvement with Ninja Foodi’s new “Recipe of Me” campaign.

As a new mom, the Project Runway judge knows firsthand how memories with friends and family surrounding food are pivotal to traditions we pass down from generation to generation. It’s why she was excited to take part in Ninja’s new initiative aimed at bringing loved ones together through cooking delicious meals.

“I’m kind of in this new phase of life. I have a new baby, I have a new kitchen that we just renovated that I’m excited to get into,” Elaine said. “I’m kind of redefining my relationship with food.”

“I have always been this like a crazy busy workaholic. And I’m the kind of crazy person that forgets to eat but at this stage of my life, I’m having to slow down,” she shared.

Now as a new mom, Elaine is learning the importance of cooking nourishing meals for her loved ones.

“I’m really loving that this opportunity to partner with Ninja, it has inspired me to take my cooking to the next level.”

The award-winning journalist and best-selling author dishes on the new campaign and how she uses Ninja’s PossiblePan and PossiblePot to create new culinary moments using elements and flavors from her unique African American and German heritage.

To continue traditions in the kitchen, Elaine is encouraging consumers to honor the people, culture, and memories that helped shape their individuality through food with the help of the Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick® PossiblePan™ – a versatile 4-quart pan that simplifies your cooking experience.

The popular kitchen brand is also asking consumers to highlight their own heritage and memories by fusing cultural elements and flavors to create their personal ‘Recipe of Me’ with the Ninja™ Foodi™ NeverStick® PossiblePan™ and PossiblePot™ in a contest where 100 lucky winners will be encouraged to use their Ninja PossiblePan™ and grocery credit to host a dinner party where they’ll gather with their loved ones who helped shape them and recreate their winning recipe.

Press play to learn more about the contest and how Elaine has been adjusting to motherhood after welcoming her son in April.