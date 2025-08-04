As a best-selling author, Bryant is one of the few Black thought leaders globally writing on economics and business leadership, with six books to his name, including “Financial Literacy for All” (2024). He serves as a CNBC contributor, hosts the iHeart Radio podcast “Money & Wealth with John Hope Bryant,” and is a member of both the CNBC Global Financial Wellness Council and the CNBC CEO Council. Referred to as the “Conscience of Capitalism” by Fortune 500 CEOs, Bryant’s advocacy was instrumental in making financial literacy official U.S. federal policy under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.





He also successfully led efforts to rename the U.S. Treasury Annex as the Freedman’s Bank Building, honoring Abraham Lincoln’s unfinished economic work for formerly enslaved people.





Recognizing that AI will define the future economy, Bryant pioneered national efforts to bridge the AI opportunity gap for Black and Brown communities. In December 2024, he unveiled the AI Literacy Pipeline to Prosperity Project (AILP³) at the HOPE Global Forum, tied to the AI Ethics Council that he co-founded with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. AILP³ aims to equip underserved communities with AI literacy, workforce training, and digital skills, emphasizing that financial and technological literacy must go hand in hand.





Bryant asserts that closing the AI knowledge gap is the new civil rights movement, believing those who master AI will control future jobs, businesses, and economies.





In 2024, Bryant authored “The Business Plan for America,” a blueprint for inclusive economic growth, and launched the American Aspiration Tour to promote financial literacy nationwide. He also initiated the Corporate Inclusion Initiative, working to place qualified minority candidates on corporate boards to ensure corporate America reflects the nation’s diversity at the highest levels.