Florida Students Face Felony And Misdemeanor Charges After High School Brawl

According to ABC News, 11 students found themselves in handcuffs following a large-scale brawl during a school day at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, near Orlando. The commotion unfolded Monday, Oct. 9, around 1 p.m., prompting a rapid response from two school resource officers.

According to an official statement from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, these officers, part of a system that assigns at least two school resource deputies to each campus within Flagler County, immediately attempted to quell the fight and return spectators to their classrooms.

Authorities describe a chaotic sequence of events in their statement:

“During the fight, a female student pushed (a deputy) so they could attack another student.”

Simultaneously, another deputy observed a male student charging at a school staff member, swinging his arms and ultimately landing a punch on the staff member’s shoulder. Another school administrator, engaged in guiding a student away from the confrontation, fell victim to the melee as another male student physically accosted them before being escorted to the Dean’s Office.

In the aftermath, 11 students found themselves in police custody. Three now face felony charges, including resisting a law enforcement officer with violence and battery on a school official.

The remaining eight students “have had affidavits submitted to the State Attorney’s Office, recommending charges for misdemeanor offenses,” according to the local police.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly decried “the lack of respect” demonstrated by the students and emphasized the consequences of their actions. He urged parents to instill respect and conflict resolution values in their children. Staly lauded the swift response of the school resource deputies and Matanzas High School staff in managing the volatile situation.

Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore echoed the sentiment, affirming that such behavior is intolerable and doesn’t represent the broader student body. Moore called on parents and guardians to reinforce positive choices and the importance of seeking success. An ongoing investigation is underway.

