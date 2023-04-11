A teacher in Florida is being accused of organizing fights at Griffin Middle School in Tallahassee.

WCTV says students were being allowed to fight in Angel Footman’s classroom. A school resource deputy received an alert March 24 and school administrators were shown videos to support the claim

School administrators were also shown videos to support the claims with alleged fights taking place between March 22 and 23.

Documents obtained by WSAZ 3 claim several sixth-grade girls told police they participated in fights planned during school hours and were invited back for more fights. Footman, 23, allegedly had rules, including “30 seconds, no screaming, no yelling, no phones,” heard on camera. She also told participants to “stop pulling hair.” A detective, who reviewed the videos, identified Footman sitting on her desk, failing to breakup the fights.

Documents also show there are no records of Footman reporting the fights to administrators.

More teachers are being involved with student related altercations. A teacher at Heritage High School in Georgia went viral earlier this year after a student started a fight with her. The incident was caught on camera showing the teen approaching the teacher, shouting and cursing, as she continuously told her she isn’t going to talk to her in any kind of way. The teacher responded, demanding the student to back out of her face.

With the teacher facing four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Footman told investigators she didn’t organize the fights at all, but admitted to failing to call for help, taking action to stop the fights, or reporting them to administrators.

Footman’s name appears in a Leon County Sheriff’s Office booking report, but online records indicate she was booked at the for the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office last Friday. She has since been released.

She is slated to be arraigned May 4 on the charges.