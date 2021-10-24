Eliminate The Guessing With This Email Tracker

If you have a business or a job where successful submission of your emails impacts your ability to succeed, chances are you are oftentimes left wondering if that email you sent ever reached its intended destination.

Many people rely on emails to promote their business and engage their clientele, but many are often left in the dark once such emails are sent to their target audience.

Doubletick eliminates the guessing and the stresses that accompany email marketing. A lifetime subscription to Doubletick Pro is available for a limited-time price of $39, nearly $200 off its MSRP.

Doubletick works with Gmail and G-Suite, and similar to WhatsApp it notifies users through double checkmarks once their email has been seen. It’s like read receipts on Apple’s iMessage. Furthermore, Doubletick also notifies you when your recipient clicks any links you attached to your message.

More than 3,000 professionals rely on this product to do their jobs, and it’s the perfect tool for those in the recruiting or sales profession. Its minimal learning curve makes it easy to use. Unlimited email tracking is just one of many features this product boasts.

Doubletick offers reminders for unopened emails and gives real-time alerts on emails you’ve sent to your audience. You can schedule tracked emails, and the product gives you the ability to remove branded signatures. All future updates to Doubletick Pro are also pushed out to you.

This product is compatible with Chrome, Edge, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi, and Chromium browsers. Email tracking has helped business owners and professionals know why their communication has fallen short, whether it’s because of punch-less subject lines or the hours their emails are sent.

This product eliminates the guesswork and lets you know who has opened your email, and whether or not it’s serving its intended purpose. Seize this limited-time deal today and reap the benefits it offers.

Prices subject to change.