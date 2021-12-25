Enjoy A $9 Discount On This iPhone Battery Case Designed To Keep Up With You

Apple is getting stingier with its charging solutions. If you purchase a new iPhone now, you’ll notice that you’re only given a single cable to charge and nothing else. While the tech giant stopped doling out adapters in an effort to be a carbon-free company, it’s a big hassle for users who can benefit from an efficient charging setup.

The good news is the new iPhone 13 does an excellent job in allowing you to use the device all-day on a single charge, but if you’re on the go and often juggle between multiple apps, you’ll need a charging solution that can keep up with you. You can always go with Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, but it’s expensive and detaches from your phone if you’re not careful. The iPhone Battery Case from ZeroLemon is an excellent alternative, as it functions as a protective phone case and a power bank all in one. For a limited time, it’s on sale for 25 percent off.

Equipped with a powerful 5,000mAh Li-polymer extended battery, this multifunctional phone case effectively provides 110%+ extra battery life to the iPhone 13 or 13 Pro. That grants you an additional 43 hours of talk time, 26 hours of video playback, 111 hours of audio playback, or 23 hours of browsing. There are 4 LED indicator lights built-in, which notify you of the battery levels and charging status, so you know when it’s time to find a power outlet. There’s a power button built-in, too, allowing you to decide when to charge or not.

Thanks to its TPU construction, the case delivers extra protection against scratches and other daily wear-and-tear. Plus, it’s small and convenient enough to fit easily in your hand or pocket.

Stay charged all day long with this iPhone Battery Case. It usually retails for $39, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $29.99.

Prices subject to change.