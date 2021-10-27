Enjoy Wireless Freedom With These Feature-Packed Earbuds

Earbuds have overtaken over-the-ear headphones in popularity because of their small profile yet expansive soundstages. Earbuds are also far from intrusive, as they can fit in your pocket, purse, or small bag whenever you need to be out and about.

The xFyro Active Noise Cancelling Pro Earbuds meet all your music needs while providing AI-powered noise-canceling for just $40. To take advantage of this limited-time deal, you just need to enter coupon code XFYRO5 at checkout to purchase it for $210 off its MSRP.

These earbuds measure 1.61″H x 1.06″W, while the case measures 2.01″H x 2.28″W.

Enjoy crystal clear sound for your musical preferences with its 7mm Graphene drivers. This product also carries a waterproof rating of IPX5, which makes it safe for listening to outside elements such as rain or snow.

With Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities you can enjoy lag-free listening at distances up to 30 feet, and these earbuds auto-pair with selected devices. This product is compatible with Google Voice and Apple’s Siri.

Music isn’t the only arena in which these excel.

A four-mic system not only blocks out ambient sound, but it works well with a dual-beamforming microphone that allows for crystal-clear calling when using your headphones as a microphone.

Seventeen verified purchasers give this product 3 stars. “Good quality that works well for me and would purchase again if something happens to mine. Charges fairly quickly,” writes 5-star verified purchaser Tommy H.

Fully charged, the case has a battery life of 100 hours. The earbuds boast a battery life of eight hours when fully charged. Also included with your purchase is a USB-A to USB-C charging cable.

If you appreciate crystal-clear sound for both music and your phone calls, this product is exactly what you need. Take advantage of it today at this limited-time price before this deal is gone.

Prices subject to change.