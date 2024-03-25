Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Entrepreneurship And Innovation Summit Set to Return In September For Future Innovators The successful HBCUniverse summit held at Morgan State University will return in September to impact more future leaders.









The HBCUniverse Summit for the future of HBCU Entrepreneurship and Innovation will return in September. The second installment comes after a successful Black History Month event at Morgan State University.

Venture for T.H.E.M. and THINK PGC partnered to bring the first-ever summit to life on Feb. 24. Its mission highlighted those within the HBCU community on their entrepreneurial and innovative achievement.

The summit hosted multiple activations and panels for HBCU students to learn and network with established leaders across many sectors. Panels included discussions on the future of Startup Fundraising, Tech and Innovation, Media and Culture, and Digital Currency.

Diverse Workshops, HBCU Trivia, and a pitch competition were also held for the over 450 people in attendance. Keynote Speaker Dia Simms, CEO of Lobos 1707 Tequila, spoke on her journey as a Black woman in business.

HBCUniverse featured over 20 guest speakers, while hosting virtual attendees from across the world. Alongside more than 30 sponsors and partners, multiple government agencies offered internship and full-time opportunities.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is an alum of Howard University, offered her congratulations for the summit’s inaugural event.

“For the HBCU May this summit motivate us to continue lifting up young Black students and professionals — the future of our Nation,” shared the Vice President and proud HBCU graduate. “I look forward to seeing all that you accomplish, and I thank you for all that you do for your communities and our country.”

Maryland’s governor, Wes Moore, also released a statement on its commencement.

“The work and ideas featured here today have the potential to help change the world,” expressed the elected leader. ” It is truly thrilling to know that the next generation of leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs are converging today at Morgan State — keep working toward your goals and always pursue your dreams.”

HBCUniverse continues to uplift students and alum making strides in entrepreneurship and innovation. More information on its upcoming event in September will be posted on its social media.

