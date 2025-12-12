News by Sharelle B. McNair NOBODY Asked For This! Environmental Group Sues To Stop Trump’s Face From Appearing on Park Passes Set to change Jan. 1, 2026, the Department of the Interior announced Trump will appear on the passes alongside the nation’s first president, George Washington.







A lawsuit from the Center for Biological Diversity, a Washington, D.C.-based environmental group, is suing to block the face of President Donald Trump from being placed on the 2026 Annual America the Beautiful Pass, which grants entry to national parks, NBC News reports.

The Dec. 10-filed lawsuit alleges the move violates the 2004 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA), which requires the Secretaries of the Interior and Agriculture to host an annual photography contest to determine which photo appears on the passes.

“The official rules governing the contest require that ‘the photo must be taken on federal public lands or waters’ and any submissions that ‘are highly controversial, inappropriate, indecent or obscene’ are disqualified,” the attorney for the group said in the suit.

“The rules allow disqualification of images that have been ‘noticeably and/or excessively altered.’”

Set to change Jan. 1, 2026, the Department of the Interior announced Trump will appear on the passes alongside the nation’s first president, George Washington. “It is the department’s honor to showcase the America the Beautiful pass honoring America’s 250th anniversary and the generations who have protected our lands,” Secretary Doug Burgum said in a video announcement, according to CNN.

The winning image was one of Glacier National Park in Montana. The center’s executive director, Kierán Suckling, called the move “disgusting.” “Blotting out the majesty of America’s national parks with a closeup of his own face is Trump’s crassest, most ego-driven action yet. It’s disgusting of Trump to politicize America’s most sacred refuge by pasting his face over the national parks in the same way he slaps his corporate name on buildings, restaurants, and golf courses,” Suckling said.

“The national parks are not a personal branding opportunity. They’re the pride and joy of the American people.”

The group is asking for a federal judge to step in to prevent Trump’s image from being showcased, claiming it violates the legislation. “The Interior Department’s bait-and-switch betrays the expectations of the thousands of people who participate in the contest and is directly at odds with the public participation mandates of the statute,” the suit added.

“It also undermines the stability of this well-established program and the conservation, recreational, and educational outcomes FLREA provides.”

Recently, the Trump administration has made questionable moves that put the 47th president in the forefront. In early December, it was announced that free admission to the parks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth was ending while admission fees would be waived on Trump’s birthday, June 14, which happens to also be Flag Day.

