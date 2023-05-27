Equinox To Pay Robynn Europe $11.25M For Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

Equinox has been ordered to pay up after losing a race and gender discrimination lawsuit.

A jury of five women and three men found the luxury fitness club liable for failing to investigate racist and sexually inappropriate behaviors. Athlete Tech News reports Equinox has been ordered to pay Röbynn Europe, a former personal training manager, $11.25 million in damages.

Europe worked at the club’s East 92nd Street location in New York and claimed she was subjected to a hostile work environment and was wrongfully fired because of her race and gender. She was fired in 2019—a little under one year after being hired—with tardiness listed as the reason. Europe was hired as a fitness manager in September 2018 at Equinox’s East 61st Street Equinox location and quickly advanced to a personal training manager at the East 92nd Street location in December 2018.

The former employee claimed in her complaint that a male manager undermined her promotion and repeatedly told her she shouldn’t be his supervisor. According to the complaint, that same male colleague would disrespect Europe often and make unsolicited comments regarding Black women and sexual remarks. Europe expressed he would make similar remarks to her about other Black and people of color staff members, calling them “lazy” and untrustworthy.

Other former employees suffered similar trauma while working for Equinox. Audacy reports Jordan Pugh-Weir settled with the fitness club after accusing management of racial discrimination and harassment. He also claimed he wasn’t granted rest breaks, working more than four hours without a 10-minute rest period. Pugh-Weir was fired in 2018, two days after he filed a complaint regarding the work conditions.

Susan Crumiller, legal counsel for Europe, says this is a victory. “Equinox thought it could get away with its appalling behavior and a jury of New Yorkers said otherwise,” Crumiller said. “This is not just a victory for our client, but for all Black women who have suffered that noxious combination of racism and sexism that is too often tolerated in the workplace.”