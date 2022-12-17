Erykah Badu Eyeing Possible New Weed Strain Collaboration, ‘That Badu’

Erykah Badu rolled up to set to discuss her new business endeavor.

The singer and record producer has established a business partnership with rapper Berner to produce a strain of weed, “That Badu,” a very potent strain with a faint lemon scent.

Badu and Berner discussed the product collaboration during an interview on the rapper’s YouTube channel, Berner415.

“The first time we demoed it, it was about four of us and we had one spliff, no tobacco. And we each hit it two or three times and we were like comatose,” Badu said in the conversation with Berner. “But then, the next time we did the experiment, we each hit it one time and we had such a wonderful experience.”

According to their conversation, Badu recommends the strain for women and mothers, seeking a way to be productive and stay on task throughout their day.

“It’s really nice and natural, sort of like a ballad,” she said. “It just makes you move light and it kind of gets you through your day and you’re not zooted.”

The duo also revealed their mushroom tea boxset that allows an alternative way for partakers to elevate. They explained that the tea set is beneficial for those who want to open their mind or need a boost with emotional balance. Badu added that the tea set is great for “any kind of nervous system malfunction or dysfunction.”

“These are really for your evenings or meditations or vision quests or evenings when you have an opportunity to commune with your mind,” the “On & On” singer said.

The Source reported that the strain is a Limoncello cross-bred by Bret from Lemonnade and grown by Mad Cow Genetics.

Reportedly, “That Badu” will be available at Cookies stores upon release.