ESPN Issues Apology After Camera Catches Woman Flashing Breast During Broadcast

Sports fans caught a glimpse of a little more than a score after ESPN showed a woman flashing her breast during their Sugar Bowl broadcast, The Associated Press reported.

While the network was giving viewers a glimpse of New Orleans’ Bourbon Street after returning from a commercial break, the camera panned to a woman lifting her shirt for a NSFW show. They didn’t quite catch it before it aired, but it caught fans attention immediately. “We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement.

The exposure only happened for a second, as the woman appeared to be revealing herself for some beads from an onlooker above. That’s about how long it took for people to give their takes on social media.

“ESPN casually broadcasting boobs to start the year,” one user wrote on Twitter with a crying laughing emoji. Another viewer highlighted the stroller next to the exposed woman, accompanied by a woman with the look of shock on her face. “That lady pushing a stroller with her young child down Bourbon Street at 11pm was shocked,” @robrider33 wrote.

“What exactly did she think was going to happen lol.”

Another compared the footage to the 1990s Girls Gone Wild tapes, while another felt that someone was going to lose their job over it. “Someone in the control room is fired,” @MrPallet tweeted.

According to The New York Post, there’s speculation about whether the clip was live footage, or pre-recorded b-roll footage but nothing has been determined yet. But the game wasn’t a total wash. Washington Huskies triumphed over Texas Longhorns with a 37-31 victory in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. Washington is set to advance to the national title game on Jan. 8 against the Michigan Wolverines.

