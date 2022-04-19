ESPN Partners With Black Sports Business Symposium, Inaugural Event to Take Place in Atlanta

ESPN recently announced a partnership that will create better opportunities for Black professionals in several creative business areas.

The sports network has become a founding partner and title sponsor for the newly created Black Sports Business Symposium. It was created to develop new and broader chances for more diverse professionals within the sports industry.

The inaugural Black Sports Business Symposium will take place in June in Atlanta.

There will also be ongoing on-air, marketing, social media, and creative collaborations throughout the year as both organizations will pioneer steps to increase Black representation in all facets of the business. ESPN will search for professionals at all stages of their careers across multiple functions, including marketing, content creation, and business affairs, at the initial Symposium this June.

The Black Sports Business Symposium was started by HBCU Battle of the Brains Founder and Executive Director Gregory Gibson Jr., NFL Network Senior Correspondent Steve Wyche, and Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff.

“Having ESPN step up to support every aspect of our vision and mission is incredible,” said Gibson. “The sports business expertise, talent cultivation abilities, and true commitment to a diverse workforce of ESPN mean it is the ideal founding partner to enable us to make Black Sports Business Symposium the truly impactful, life-changing organization we know that it can be.”

In a written statement, James Pitaro, chairman of ESPN and Sports Content: “It is essential that the sports industry reflect the diversity of athletes playing and fans cheering. We are pleased to create this multi-year partnership with the Black Sports Business Symposium to support the important work they do and expand our commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Together, we can provide the roadmap for those interested in the business of sports and look forward to welcoming many talented Symposium attendees to the ESPN team.”

The Black Sports Business Symposium, which will take place from June 16–18 in Atlanta, will be invitation-only.

It will serve as an epicenter for Black talent acquisition, engagement, and development for sports organizations. Business executives, on-air talent, athletes featured in upcoming ESPN films, and talent acquisition team members from ESPN will be active at the event.

There will be forthcoming announcements about the Black Sports Business Symposium, including who will be the keynote speakers. That information will be available soon at www.blacksportsbiz.com.