ESPN Ups The Ante, Makes $3 Million Per Year Offer to Maria Taylor

There’s always light at the end of a tunnel and ESPN‘s Maria Taylor is about to see just how bright that light will be.

Taylor, who is a reporter for sports channel ESPN, has been in the news following a white colleague’s, unfavorable comments about Taylor in a just-released audio clip. The recording of fellow reporter Rachel Nichols’’ conversation revealed her belief that ESPN only picked Taylor because they were “feeling pressure” about its “crappy longtime record on diversity.”

Taylor recently spoke out about the hurtful incident saying, “During the dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down.” Taylor captioned a tweet that included photos alongside other Black talents in sports. “I’ve taken some punches but that just means I’m still in the fight. Remember to lift as you climb and always KEEP RISING .”

According to the New York Post, ESPN has offered Taylor a very lucrative contract that will place her salary in the $3 million per year arena. This places a raise of about three times the amount she is currently making.

As her contract is up in less than 2 weeks on July 20, the reporter is allegedly entertaining offers from other media outlets such as NBC and Amazon. This means that she could be a little richer while reporting from the NBA Finals (If it goes beyond 4 games as the Phoenix Suns are two up against the Milwaukee Bucks in a best of 7 series.) OR watching the games as a former ESPN reporter.

The Sporting News has reported that ESPN had originally offered Taylor a raise of around $5 million but Taylor rejected the offer in hopes of being offered a price that would match Stephen A. Smith’s salary.

ESPN decided to remove Nichols as the sideline reporter for the current NBA Finals. The job has gone to reporter Malika Andrews. Nichols will continue to host The Jump, and Taylor will continue her pre-game and halftime hosting.