Don't Play 'Bout His: ESPN Sportscaster Leaves Set After Co-Host Makes Sly Joke About His Wife

You need thick skin to work in the sports industry, point, blank, period. Apparently, someone forgot to share this with a sportscaster who left set after a co-worker mumbled a joke.

According to Sports Illustrated, the friendly jab at an analyst happened during coverage of a college football game on ESPN‘s SEC Network. Ben Watson, a former NFL tight end, shared a stage on live TV with fellow analysts Chris Doering, Takeo Spikes, and Peter Burns. During the conversation for the halftime show Burns asked Watson if he got the memo regarding everyone wearing dark suits. Watson had on a light-colored suit. Watson responded with, “As long as I get a text from my wife that says I look good.” As the crew laughed, Watson held his phone and looked toward the camera as if signaling to his wife. He said, “send me the text, baby. Send me the text.”

Burns said Watson, “That’s not the text she sent me,” which spurred more laughter.

A Twitter post showed that neither Watson nor Burns were within the camera shot. But, seconds later Watson was seen returning to his seat, with a less jovial expression than he had previously. Burns didn’t come back to his seat.

😲 Not sure if this just turned into a random bit, but Benjamin Watson looks legit upset that Peter Burns made a joke about his wife. pic.twitter.com/XxLvhgrnx5 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 19, 2022

Burns later posted a picture of himself and Watson on Twitter. Watson responded to the post by saying his co-host still owes his wife an apology.

“Moving on. But you still owe Mrs Watson a public apology.”

Moving on. But you still owe Mrs Watson a public apology. https://t.co/nNASqU5A6P — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 20, 2022

OutKick reported that it reached out to ESPN and was given a response by Amanda Brooks, ESPN Director, College Football & SEC Network. She wrote, “Entire thing was a performance bit. Benjamin 100% deserves an Emmy nomination.”