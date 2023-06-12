Eunique Jones Gibson Is Using Culture Brands To Ignite Social Change In The Marketing Industry

Eunique Jones Gibson has been proudly disrupting the marketing industry since 2017 through her agency Culture Brands.

As major companies have started to lean more heavily on Black culture to help bring the cool factor to their messaging, Jones Gibson, also the founder of Because Of Them We Can, and her team have positioned themselves at the intersection of cultural appropriation and cultural relevance to help build genuine campaigns. In an interview with DIGIDAY, Jones Gibson talked about Culture Brands’ commitment to doing away with trendy Blackness and ensuring the community comes first. “What’s important to us is a real commitment to [the] community,” she said. “There are a lot of people who can say, ‘We want something culturally relevant because culturally relevant means that is cool and that is hip, it’s at the top of mind and it’s going to resonate,’ but that’s not enough for us.”

Boasting clients like Hyundai, BET, Nickelodeon, and more, Culture Brands has reported a 50% growth over the last few years, according to DIGIDAY.

For this Black-owned marketing agency, it always comes back to what they call a “two-way conversation with the African American community” when deciding who to partner with and what approach to take to move the needle forward. “It’s a very young company, but we’ve got some really dope people in the mix that bring that institutional knowledge from the legacy agencies or experiences that really help ground us because we’re really big risk takers over here,” Jones Gibson said. “And sometimes you just need experienced people to tell you what’s good and what’s not sometimes so that you can listen.”

Jones Gibson understands the unusual space that both she and Culture Brands fill in an industry with a history of using Blackness to sell products while ignoring the people altogether. In an interview with Forbes, she embraced the agency’s mission as its reach expands. “As CEO of Culture Brands, I aim to refute stereotypes while humanizing and celebrating Black people,” she said.