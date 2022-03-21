Eve Cuddles Newborn Baby Wilde In New Video Posted By The Rap Star

Eve Jihan Cooper, otherwise known as rap phenom Eve, welcomed her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper on Feb. 1 and is embracing motherhood.

A sleeping Wilde Wolf is seen being cuddled by the new mommy in an Instagram Story she shared earlier today of the newborn.

“Wilde, my precious baby,” she says to her baby boy in the post. “This is heaven. This is heaven right here.”

She shows off the little bundle of joy a bit over a month after the announcement that she had given birth to the healthy baby Wilde Wolf.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022,” Eve captioned the photo of her baby, swaddled in a fashionable woven basket. “Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can’t describe this feeling.”

Back in November, the rap star shared news of their new addition to the family in a radiant post of her in all black, cradling her baby bump, where she couldn’t contain her excitement.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” she captioned the post.

The 43-year-old rapper married the British entrepreneur in June 2014 after dating for four years and is stepmom to Cooper’s four teen children from a prior marriage, Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 16, and Mini, 13.

She shared in an interview with People, “It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me.”

Although she admitted to it taking years to adjust to being a stepmom, she feels very lucky to have them in her life.

“I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!”

We extend our congratulations on baby Wilde’s arrival.