So In Love: Eve Sheds Happy ‘Tears’ For Son Wilde Wolfe’s 1st Birthday

Rapper Eve is shedding happy tears after celebrating her son Wilde Wolfe‘s first birthday on Wednesday.

The “Let Me Blow Your Mind” hitmaker shared an adorable photo slide highlighting how she and her husband Maximillion chose to ring in their son’s first birthday.

“Wilde’s #1stbirthday #tears #joy #happiness ❤️🎂🥲🥳,” she captioned the post.

Photos showed baby Wolfe smiling while reaching for his birthday cake decorated with a bunny rabbit and balloons. Eve’s sisters in entertainment shared love and support in the comments.

“Oh gosh how sweet!! Happy b day !! Gx,” singer Gwen Stefani wrote.

“Omg! I can’t believe it’s been a year already! ❤️ Happy birthday Wilde! ❤️,” added Naturi Naughton.

Soul songstress Jill Scott started to reminisce about her days celebrating a toddler child’s birthday.

“Oh how I miss those days❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

It was early February 2022 when Eve and her husband took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child together, son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.

“Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨,” she wrote on an Instagram photo of her newborn swaddled and sleeping in a bassinet.

Cooper shared the same photo on his Instagram account, expressing his joy, “Let the wild rumpus begin!” It was in October 2021 when the Ruff Ryders first lady announced she was pregnant with her first child.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her baby bump. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Baby Wolfe is Eve’s first biological child but she has been a happy stepmother to Cooper’s four children from a previous marriage, Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13, Page Six reports.