Date Jun 02 – Jun 04, 2023
Location Grand Hyatt Hotel
The Black Enterprise Disruptor Summit, is a premier business conference that connects, uplifts, and empowers Black entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and creatives. It was created to provide business-minded leaders with the tools, access, and expertise they need to think outside the box, build million-dollar brands, and disrupt their industry.
The Disruptor Summit will help you unlock the power of wealth and entrepreneurship to make economic changes to our community and close the racial wealth gap. With engaging panel discussions, inspiring keynote talks, and invaluable networking opportunities, you don’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind experience to transform your life.