Ex-NBA Star Shawn Kemp Arrested for Alleged Drive-By Shooting

Ex- NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested for an alleged drive-by shooting.

According to ESPN, the former Seattle Supersonics forward got into an altercation with people in two vehicles parked near Tacoma Mall before shots were fired. No injuries were reported, according to the outlet.

The Associated Press reported that, as of Thursday, no charges had been filed, although Kemp was scheduled to appear in court that day.

In 2020, Kemp opened Seattle’s first Black-owned cannabis dispensary.

“My name is on this company and I have worked hard to bring Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis to fruition,” said Kemp. “I want to provide nothing short of the best selection, customer experience, and prices in Seattle. I have incredible partners in Matt Schoenlein and Ramsey Hamide to make sure we deliver on that promise to our customers, who are our top priority.

“I hope that Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis will be an inspiration for people to get involved with the legal cannabis industry, especially people of color.”

During an interview with The Washington Post, Kemp shared people’s perceptions of him.

“The perception of a guy on the basketball court dunking and yelling and screaming and having fun is that he’s probably a pretty mean guy,” he said. “But it’s just the opposite.”

“That sh*t made me grow up,” Kemp said to The Post. “It always amazes me how some people can look at something as being so bad when it could change a person’s life around and make life so much better for them. If it wasn’t for my kids, man, I’d have probably been reckless as hell. I would’ve really been one reckless-ass dude.”

Kemp garnered six NBA All-Star appearances and played 14 seasons in the league. He played eight with the Seattle SuperSonics, the team who selected him out of high school as the 17th overall pick in the 1989 draft. He also played in Cleveland, Portland, and Orlando.