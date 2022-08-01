Executive Producer Of ‘The Talk’ Heather Gray Dies At The Age Of 50

Heather Gray, the executive producer of The Talk, passed away at the age of 50 on Saturday, according to Deadline. The cause of death has not yet been released, but a letter sent to CBS employees noted that she had been battling an illness.

Gray began working on the talk show during the first season as a senior supervising producer before being promoted to co-executive producer in 2011. In 2019, she was named as an executive producer and earned two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, one in 2016 and one in 2018. Gray also won a NAACP Image Award in 2016.

The executive producer also worked on The Tyra Banks Show from 2006 to 2010 as a supervising producer and won two Daytime Emmy Awards. The outlet printed the letter sent to CBS employees announcing the sad news.

“Dear Talk Family,” it read. “On behalf of all of us at CBS, we want to extend our deep condolences to you for the painful loss of our beloved Heather. She was an inspiration to us all, living and thriving while bravely battling an unforgiving disease. She showed us what true courage looks like. Heather has been the heart and soul of ‘The Talk’ from day one. Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh. She was an admired, beloved mama bear of your family and a leader that all looked up to. Her contributions to the success of the show are immeasurable, but more importantly, she was a boss that proved you can lead with kindness, caring and friendship. Heather was everyone’s friend, everyone’s champion, everyone’s favorite person on the set.”

The letter also noted that grief counseling would be available for employees in person as well as over the phone. “We will miss her terribly. We recognize and share the pain and shock you are feeling at this moment, as well as the grief you will feel in the days ahead. While the show is starting its hiatus as of August 1 (Monday), we do not want you to grieve and mourn alone. The set will be open, and HR will have staff and grief counseling available in person and by phone. HR support will be on site as well. We understand how difficult this will be for all of you and want you to all know, that we are here for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Gray (@msheathergray)

Gray shared a video of her trip to Italy with her sister and several friends on Instagram on July 10.

“This Roman adventure @romavillaelena with my sister, my high school and college best friends, and my “little sister” was truly magical.”