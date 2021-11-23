Experience True Wireless Freedom With This No-Contract Cell Phone Plan

The rise of no-contract cell phones has become increasingly popular. While cell phones boast of the freedom of portability, owning one typically doesn’t carry that same liberating experience.

Cell phone companies dangle discounts and the ability to add free lines, but in order to take advantage of those perks, customers must lock themselves into a long-term contract. It’s a catch-22 proposition. Thankfully, the days of contracts are becoming a thing of the past.

Wireless cellular company Tello is offering a prepaid six-month unlimited talk/text plan for just $49 as part of our Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster sale. That’s a savings of nearly $80 off of the plan’s MSRP. The plan also includes 2GB of LTE data.

Tello’s network is coast-to-coast, and it’s bolstered by a nationwide GSM network. In other words, you’ll be able to reliably use your phone on its network virtually anywhere in the United States. Additionally, if your travels take you to Canada, Mexico, or China, your minutes while visiting those places will be charged at the same rate as domestic calls.

More than 228 Tello users have given this deal 4.5 stars on a 5-star scale.

“A great deal on great service – can’t beat the price. Tello uses T-Mobile, which has far better coverage than it’s had in the past,” writes verified 5-star purchaser Brian S.

With Tello, you can keep your old phone and port the number over to your new service. Most phones are compatible with the company. At the end of your six-month deal, you can either upgrade or downgrade your plan to one that better suits your needs.

A free Tello SIM card comes with the purchase of a plan, and your phone will also be able to be used as a hotspot. Cell phone contracts can be a messy deal, but with Tello, you don’t have to worry about getting your hands dirty. Enjoy true wireless freedom at a heavily discounted price today with this deal.

Prices subject to change.