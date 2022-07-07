CEO: Support From Private Finance Sector Needed To Help Combat Global Water Scarcity

He is convinced that private finance and support from that sector is the solution to the problem.

The fresh assertion is from Nigel Green, chief executive officer and founder of deVere Group, with roughly $12 billion under advisement. Green talked about the danger signs, as Italy has declared a state of emergency during the worst drought in the European country in 70 years.

The dilemma is hitting the United States too. Per a news release, Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir is a water provider for tens of millions of people and innumerable acres of farmland in the southwest. Yet the massive repository is currently just one-quarter full.