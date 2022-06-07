Explore A Career In Finance with this Two-Bundle Deal

Finance is a field that has stood the test of time. No matter the period or point in history, money and how best to monitor its output and gain have always remained a priority.

The more one understands the concept of finance, the higher the demand for that knowledge. This three-course bundle is a masterclass in finance, and it doesn’t require you to step foot into a classroom or enroll online for an MBA.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Finance Courses from Chris Haroun is available for $59.99. That’s a savings of 93% from its MSRP ($947).

Three finance-related courses, along with Microsoft Office for Windows are included in this bundle. Microsoft Office software includes lifetime licenses for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

The “An Entire MBA in 1 Course Ft. Chris Haroun” offers an information-packed introduction on how to learn how to launch a company from scratch, how to network with customers, and how to raise money quickly. It’s taught by Haroun, a former Goldman Sachs employee, who shares his many real-life experiences.

The bundle’s Introduction to Finance, Accounting, Modeling, & Valuation course equips students with a baseline understanding of accounting and finance. It includes 43 lessons that span four hours, and by the end of the course, students will not only gain a firm understanding of financial literacy but also ways to implement them into their lives.

Watch this video.

For those looking to perhaps pursue finance as a career, The Complete Financial Analyst Training & Investing Course is a good place to start. With more than 225 lessons, this popular course teaches how to manage a portfolio, how to build financial models, how to manage risks, and how to find good venture capital investment ideas.

A firm understanding of finance is valuable whether you’re interested in pursuing a career in the field or are searching for better ways to manage your personal financials. The three courses included in this bundle will undoubtedly help you achieve either goal. Purchase it today at its limited-time price.

Prices subject to change.