News by Mary Spiller FAA Enters Another Shutdown As Funding Lapse Raises Fresh Concerns For Air Travel Though expected to be brief, the FAA shutdown renews anxiety among lawmakers, airlines and controllers after last year’s prolonged disruptions.







The Federal Aviation Administration entered a partial shutdown Jan. 30 after Congress failed to finalize a funding package, reviving concerns about air travel reliability less than three months after a prolonged spending lapse caused widespread flight disruptions across the country.

While this FAA shutdown is expected to be short and possibly limited to the weekend, aviation leaders and federal employee unions warned that even brief interruptions place added strain on an already fragile system. Air traffic controllers, deemed essential employees, are continuing to work without pay as negotiations stall.

“I am concerned about the impact on the Department of Transportation,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), highlighting the potential risks tied to another funding interruption. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) echoed that sentiment, adding, “Let’s hope it’s a very short shutdown.”

As reported by Politico, funding for the FAA and the broader Department of Transportation is included in H.R. 7148, a sweeping appropriations bill the Senate approved on Jan. 30 by a 71–29 vote. However, because senators made changes to a version previously passed by the House, the measure must now return to the lower chamber, which is out of session until Monday. As a result, funding lapsed early Saturday. President Donald Trump has voiced support for the bill, raising expectations that the shutdown may be resolved quickly.

The timing has heightened concern on Capitol Hill, particularly as the FAA continues to grapple with long-standing issues such as staffing shortages, outdated equipment and heightened scrutiny following a federal investigation that recently placed significant blame on the agency for last year’s deadly air crash in Washington.

Memories of last year’s 43-day shutdown remain fresh. That funding lapse triggered widespread controller absences and eventually forced the FAA to impose mandatory flight reductions at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports. Airline cancellations became a visible symbol of congressional gridlock.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association said earlier this week that recurring shutdowns and the constant threat of them place “unnecessary strain” on essential FAA workers and the broader aviation network. According to the union, controllers will miss part of their Feb. 17 paycheck and receive no pay at all on March 3 if the shutdown persists, suggesting staffing impacts could emerge later rather than immediately.

Airlines for America, which represents major U.S. carriers, urged lawmakers to “protect” the FAA, noting that the previous shutdown “negatively impacted more than 6 million passengers and had an economic impact of $7 billion.”

Lawmakers from both parties expressed unease. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), who chairs the Senate aviation subcommittee, said he is “absolutely” worried. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), recalling recent winter travel delays, said, “It’s a tough time of the year to be having even more disruptions — and there’s no good time, but this is definitely not a good time.”

Efforts to prevent similar situations have stalled. Proposed legislation that would ensure air traffic controllers continue to be paid during shutdowns has failed to gain traction. “People thought the shutdown was … two months ago and not now,” Moran said, pledging to keep pushing the issue.

As Congress works toward a resolution for the FAA shutdown, industry leaders warn that repeated funding lapses continue to undermine confidence in the nation’s aviation system — even when disruptions are brief.

