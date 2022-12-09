'Family Is Family' Actress Tia Mowry Spending Christmas With Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict

Actress Tia Mowry may be divorcing Cory Hardrict, but she said the two are still spending Christmas together with their kids, according to TMZ.

The outlet caught up with the actress in Los Angeles on December 8 and asked if she was spending the holidays with her soon-to-be ex-husband.

“Yes, we are. We are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we’re really excited about. I mean, family is family. No matter what happens. And that’s what’s important to be me so we will always be family.”

Mowry announced the end of her 14-year-long marriage back in October with a post on Instagram. The Sister, Sister actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles on October 4. Mowry cited irreconcilable differences and did not cite a separation date for the couple. Mowry requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children; 11-year-old Cree and four-year-old Cairo. The 44-year-old also asked the judge to terminate the court’s ability to give either person spousal support and referenced her prenuptial agreement with Hardrict.

“Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much holding on to an illusion,” wrote Mowry.

Mowry frequently shares pictures and videos of her family on Instagram and shared an adorable video of herself with her two children dressed up on Halloween on November 1. She captioned the post, “We go hard and we may be a little crazy, but this is my family 👻 Happy Halloween from ours to yours! #AddamsFamily.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

The actress also shared pictures of her family together last Christmas on Instagram. She captioned the post, “We had a very merry, loving, fun, and happy Christmas! And Cairo didn’t disappoint with her faces. Swipe to see!.”