Family Of Manuel Ellis Reaches $4 Million Settlement In His Wrongful Death While in Police Custody

Pierce County, Washington, has reached a proposed settlement of $4 million with the family of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died in police custody in March 2020.
According to CNN, the Pierce County Council is set to vote on approving the settlement.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, named six defendants, including the City of Tacoma, Pierce County, six Tacoma police officers—three of whom are still facing criminal charges—and two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.
As part of the settlement, the claims against the county and its deputies will be dropped, but the lawsuit will proceed against the others. Matthew Erickson, one of the attorneys for Ellis’ mother and sister, said the family is happy with the settlement after a two-year fight for justice.