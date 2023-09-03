Family of Pregnant Woman Slain By Ohio Cop Demands His Arrest

The family of pregnant Black woman in Columbus, Ohio, is seeking justice for her death. Video footage recently disclosed to the public revealed that she was shot to death in her car by a local police officer.

Ta’Kiya Young was 21-years-old when she was fatally shot by a member of Columbus’ law enforcement, in a moment of what her family deems a “gross misuse of power and authority.” Body camera video of how the unfortunate incident occurred was released over a week after, which the Young family’s attorney believes another indicator that her case is being disregarded.

The lawyer, Sean Walton, told The Associated Press how the family is “heartbroken” over the loss of Ta’Kiya and her unborn child.

“The video did nothing but confirm their fears that Ta’Kiya was murdered unjustifiably … and it was just heartbreaking for them to see Ta’Kiya having her life taken away under such ridiculous circumstances,” said Walton.

The Young family remains adamant that killing the expectant mother was unnecessary, after she was originally stopped under the suspicion that she stole from a local grocery store. Two cops on the scene then demanded that she get out of the car, to which she refused. The situation then escalated, with one shooting her as she moved her car.

The officer who pulled the trigger is currently on paid administrative leave as the investigation unfolds, which is standard procedure in cases such as these. The other officer at the scene, however, is still in active duty. No information regrading the race of either officer has been officially released.

Ta’Kiya’s family, however, is still reeling from the abrupt loss.

“More than anything, there was … a sense of just devastation, to know that this power system, these police officers, could stop her and so quickly take her life for no justifiable reason,” their lawyer explains further.

Ohio Police have garnered attention for their multiple cases of police brutality against its Black residents. All eyes are now on the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to see what solutions they offer to provide justice.

