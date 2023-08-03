Family Of Slain Detroit Nurse Files $2M Lawsuit Against Hospital For Negligence

Patrice Wilson of Detroit was found shot to death on May 13 in the trunk of an SUV parked outside her home after being kidnapped from her job at the Detroit Receiving Hospital earlier that day. The suspect, Jamere Mykel Miller, had been seen lurking around the hospital in disguise for hours before the attack, which Wilson’s family says should have alarmed security and prompted action.

They are now seeking $200 million from the hospital for negligence.

According to Click On Detroit, the tragedy occurred in the medical center’s parking lot when Miller forced Wilson inside of her vehicle and subsequently fired three shots through the back passenger side, killing her. It would take the DMC over two hours to report Wilson’s disappearance. Miller has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of carjacking, one count of armed robbery, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and five counts of felony firearm in connection to the kidnapping and killing. However, Wilson’s family believes the entire attack could have been avoided. “It’s a murder that could have been prevented if DMC did what they should have been doing to protect Patrice and the other nurses down there,” attorney Michael Fortner said.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Medical Center released a statement expressing sincere condolences for the loss of Wilson but declined to comment on the lawsuit while praising the swift action of onsite security. “The DMC stands behind our security team, who acted swiftly to notify and engage local law enforcement to apprehend the assailant. We continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they prosecute this individual for the crime committed. We cannot comment on pending litigation,” the statement read. “We remain committed to providing a safe workplace environment for our staff with appropriate security measures in place. The DMC is also providing resources to help staff process the loss that occurred. We hope the criminal justice system takes the appropriate actions and sends a message to our community that domestic violence will not be tolerated.”